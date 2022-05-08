AGP celebrates one year Completion of BJP government in Assam

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Assam hosted a programme at its party headquarters in Guwahati to mark the completion of one year of Himanta Biswa Sarma’s tenure.

During the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma congratulated AGP members who had fought on BJP-led alliance tickets in the recent Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections and emerged victorious. The winning candidates of the regional party were also felicitated.

Cabinet colleagues of the AGP and many other functionaries were present at the occasion.

Meanwhile, taking to twitter, the chief minister said, “Grateful to Asom Gana Parishad for extending such a warm welcome on Abhinandan Anusthan organised to celebrate completion of a year of BJP led govt in Assam at party’s Ambari-based HQ. We’re all committed to ensure we together build Assam of our dreams.”

BJP had won in 52 wards and its ally AGP won in 6 wards in the GMC elections held in April.

