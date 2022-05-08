CM Sarma Takes Stock Of Preparations Ahead Of Amit Shah's Assam Visit

The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited Nehru Stadium in Guwahati to take stock of the final preparations for an upcoming event of the Assam Police which will be attended by Union home minister Amit Shah.
Assam Police was recently conferred with the prestigious ‘President’s Colour’ award. It will be formally handed over the union minister at the event to be held on May 10 in Guwahati.
Preparations are underway to host Shah with a parade organized by the Assam Police which will be a part of the itineraries of the event.
The Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta was also present to look over the preparations alongside Special DGP for law and order Gyanendra Pratap Singh.
It may be noted that top Assam Police officials led by DGP Mahanta had kicked off a bike rally titled ‘Ride of Pride’ for integration on May 2.
The bike rally was organised to celebrate the winning the prestigious award. It started from Dhubri and will cover a distance of 2,055 kilometers across 27 districts of the state from one end to another in eight days.
Assam Police became only the 10th state police force in India to be bestowed the coveted President’s Colour Award.