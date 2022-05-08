CM Sarma Takes Stock Of Preparations Ahead Of Amit Shah's Assam Visit

The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited Nehru Stadium in Guwahati to take stock of the final preparations for an upcoming event of the Assam Police which will be attended by Union home minister Amit Shah.

Assam Police was recently conferred with the prestigious ‘President’s Colour’ award. It will be formally handed over the union minister at the event to be held on May 10 in Guwahati.

Preparations are underway to host Shah with a parade organized by the Assam Police which will be a part of the itineraries of the event.