AGP Engages with Media Ahead of Rongali Bihu, Reaffirms Alliance with BJP for Panchayat Polls

In the run-up to Rongali Bihu, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) held an interactive session with journalists in Guwahati, marking the occasion with festive greetings and key political statements.

Advertisment

AGP President Atul Bora and Working President Keshab Mahanta were present at the event, alongside leaders from the party's youth and women wings.

Extending Bihu greetings to the people of Assam, Atul Bora informed that Bihu workshops have been initiated across the state to promote authentic and traditional performances. “Earlier, Bihu was celebrated spontaneously by the Assamese community. These workshops are now being held to ensure a more refined and culturally accurate presentation of the festival,” he said.

Looking ahead, Bora highlighted the upcoming Panchayat elections, describing them as a crucial political test for all parties. He expressed confidence that AGP, in alliance with the NDA, would perform well. “Our journey will continue with the same commitment in the new year,” he added.

Working President Keshab Mahanta also extended greetings on the occasion of the Assamese New Year and announced that it will be observed as the 'Year of the Mother Tongue.' He urged people to remain aware of and respectful toward their mother tongue, Assamese.

Reiterating the party’s alliance with the BJP for the Panchayat elections, Bora said, “The AGP has consistently worked on strengthening its organizational structure, and we are optimistic about a positive outcome in the upcoming polls.”

Also Read: Pijush Hazarika Takes a Dig at Congress and Pradyut Bordoloi Ahead of Polls