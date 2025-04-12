Pijush Hazarika Takes a Dig at Congress and Pradyut Bordoloi Ahead of Polls

As the political temperature rises in Assam ahead of the upcoming Panchayat polls, state minister and senior BJP leader Pijush Hazarika has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and its senior leader Pradyut Bordoloi. While expressing confidence in his own electoral prospects, Hazarika did not shy away from making pointed allegations.

Advertisment

Speaking to the media, Hazarika said he was confident of performing “exceedingly well” in the elections. “I have already won unopposed in several constituencies. But there’s no fun in winning unopposed. The real thrill lies in winning with a large margin of votes,” he remarked.

Shifting his focus to Pradyut Bordoloi, Hazarika alleged that the Congress leader has a series of serious accusations against him. “He considers himself as pure as the waters of the Ganga, but there are allegations related to the murder of Prosanna Tulung and his wife,” Hazarika said. He further claimed that Bordoloi's political tenure was marked by administrative failure and public dissatisfaction. “People call him the 'King of Darkness',” he added.

The BJP leader also cited a fresh controversy involving Bordoloi, referring to allegations by a woman named Rozalin Faruqi. According to Hazarika, Faruqi has accused Bordoloi of taking ₹20 lakh from her and claimed that the Congress leader personally called her to demand the amount.

Hazarika didn’t limit his criticism to individuals, taking aim at the Congress party as a whole. He accused the party of engaging in corrupt practices, particularly in minority-dominated constituencies. “This isn’t limited to Lahorighat alone. There are similar allegations from across various minority-dominated regions. Even during the Assembly elections, complaints of money being taken for tickets surfaced — and they’ll do it again,” he alleged.

He concluded by asserting that any party that accepts money for tickets effectively "issues a license for corruption."

The Congress party has not yet issued a response to Hazarika’s allegations.

Also Read: Public Holidays Declared in Assam on May 2 & 7 for Panchayat Elections