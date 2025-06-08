AGP Nominates Birendra Prasad Baishya as Candidate for Upcoming RS Election

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has officially nominated senior leader Birendra Prasad Baishya as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections scheduled to be held on June 19, 2025. The decision was taken following a meeting of the party's central committee.
Earlier this week, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh, had shortlisted 13 senior leaders as potential candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls. The names had been finalised during the State Election Committee meeting held in Guwahati on June 3. The meeting had been attended by Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP State President, party Prabhari, and other senior leaders.
Of the two Rajya Sabha seats that were up for election from Assam, one had been allotted to BJP's ally AGP, while the BJP decided to field its candidate for the second seat. The 13 shortlisted names had been forwarded to the BJP's National Committee for final selection.
The Rajya Sabha elections in Assam are being closely watched, as the outcome will reflect the strength and coordination of the ruling alliance in the state.
