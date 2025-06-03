Rajya Sabha Polls: BJP Assam Sends 13 Names, AGP Gets One Seat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh, has shortlisted 13 senior party leaders for nomination to the Rajya Sabha elections in 2025. The names were finalised during the State Election Committee meeting held in Guwahati on June 3, in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, State BJP President, party Prabhari, and other senior leaders.

Advertisment

Out of the two Rajya Sabha seats from Assam, one has been allocated to BJP’s ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). For the remaining seat, the State Election Committee received 13 applications and has forwarded all names to the BJP National Committee for final consideration.

List of Rajya Sabha Nominees from BJP Assam:

Queen Oja, Ex-MP, Guwahati Dr. Rajdeep Roy, Ex-MP, Silchar Mission Ranjan Das, Sitting Rajya Sabha MP Rajen Gohain, Former Union Minister Sunita Changkakati, Former Chairperson, Assam State Child Welfare Commission Pradip Thakuria, Former State General Secretary Sanjib Goswami, Former State Secretary Dayananda Borgohain, Former State Vice President Vijay Kumar Gupta, Former State General Secretary Mridula Barkakati, Former National Vice President, BJP Mahila Morcha Bhaskar Dahal, BJP Member, Former President, Assam Gurkha Students' Union Kanad Purkayastha, State Secretary Biswarup Bhattacharjee, Former State General Secretary

The nomination letter was formally signed by Pallab Lochan Das, General Secretary of BJP Assam Pradesh.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Remarks on BTR Elections and Bodo Alliances

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma shared insights into the party’s preparations for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections. Survey reports from five districts were analyzed, indicating BJP’s potential to contest in up to 30 constituencies in the region. However, the party is still evaluating whether it will field candidates in all 30 or scale it down to 26 seats.

Touching upon political alignments in the BTR, the Chief Minister emphasized that:

BJP will continue its alliance with the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) led by Pramod Boro.

Despite political differences, Hagrama Mohilary’s Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) is likely to support BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Anjali Daimary’s party, though influential in Bodo politics, has remained relatively inactive in recent times. However, CM Sarma affirmed good personal and political rapport with Daimary and other Bodo leaders.

Reiterating BJP's approach, Sarma added, “BJP will not indulge in conflict-based politics with any Bodo party. We are committed to peace, harmony, and cooperation.”

Also Read: Sonowal Calls CM from Norway, Discusses Assam Flood Crisis