AGP to Celebrate ZG’s Birthday as ‘Jatiya Swabhimaan Diwas’; Backs ST Status Demand

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has announced plans to celebrate the birthday of legendary singer Zubeen Garg as ‘Jatiya Swabhimaan Diwas’, highlighting the party’s commitment to honoring cultural icons of Assam.

Speaking to the media, AGP President Atul Bora said the initiative reflects the party’s effort to promote regional pride. He also expressed the party’s open support for the demand to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, with AGP representatives in both the State Assembly and Parliament expected to actively raise the issue.

Bora further outlined the party’s preparations for upcoming elections, directing district committees to intensify organizational work in constituencies where the AGP has a strong presence.

Addressing party workers, Bora emphasized that internal criticisms or writings would not harm the party. “A new wave of support is emerging for the AGP. Everything we have done so far has been for the benefit of the party and the people of Assam,” he said.

With this announcement, the AGP aims to combine cultural celebration with political activism, reinforcing its presence in Assam’s political and social landscape.

Also Read: "I Will Come To Zubeen Kshetra At Anytime", Akhil Gogoi Challenges Govt. SOP