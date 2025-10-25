"I Will Come To Zubeen Kshetra At Anytime", Akhil Gogoi Challenges Govt. SOP

Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi has strongly opposed the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) imposed at the Zubeen Kshetra memorial, calling it an insult to the emotions of the Assamese people. Addressing the media, Gogoi said no Assamese will accept the SOP issued by the Assam government.

Gogoi alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is attempting a “malicious conspiracy to reduce the love and popularity of Zubeen Garg by enforcing unnecessary restrictions in the name of SOP, but this will not work.”

He highlighted that earlier, Zubeen Garg used to meet fans at night. People travelling from Khanapara typically reached the Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur around 11 PM to pay their respects. Gogoi pointed out that the SOP now prevents such visits, forcing people, especially those coming from Upper Assam, to either delay or forgo paying tribute.

“What is the problem if people come at night to pay respects after the SOP time?” Gogoi questioned, emphasising the rights of fans to visit the memorial freely.

Addressing the government’s claims about tobacco use and alcohol consumption at the memorial, Gogoi said, “If anyone is causing disturbances after consuming tobacco or alcohol, they must be arrested. But why has the CM allowed alcohol shops to remain open until 2 AM near the memorial? If that is creating problems, then the government should close the shops or declare the area dry, instead of penalising people visiting Zubeen Kshetra.”

Referring to the government’s control over the site, Gogoi asserted: “Zubeen Garg’s resting place is not government property where SOPs can be forcefully imposed. It belongs to the people of Assam who loved him, respected him, and continue to mourn his loss. We Assamese will never agree to this SOP. The CM can say whatever he wants, but this will not work.”

Gogoi also criticised the Chief Minister’s conduct towards writer Rita Chowdhury, his former teacher, during a recent interaction, calling it “sad and shameful” that she was addressed without respect. He added that the CM warned of arrests for anyone creating unrest over the SOP, further escalating tensions.

Gogoi alleged that the Chief Minister is scared of public sentiment, given the widespread love for Zubeen Garg, and claimed that the SOP is part of a conspiracy to suppress the people’s feelings and minimise their respect for the late singer.

He also said that Paresh Borah, who had defended the government’s SOP. Gogoi said, “We respect Paresh Da, but why is he agreeing to everything the CM is saying? Also, where did Zubeen Garg commit suicide? He never did. He was pushed to the brink, and all the accused in Zubeen Da’s case must be punished. Statements like these anger Assamese fans, who are still grieving.”

Gogoi vowed to continue visiting the memorial freely, saying, “People will come to Zubeen Garg’s place whenever they want, and no one can stop them. I will come whenever I want, even if Himanta Biswa Sarma, his father, or Paresh Borah tries to stop me. I will not listen to them.”

He urged the state government to focus on ensuring security and preserving Zubeen Garg’s personal belongings and legacy rather than imposing restrictions under the guise of regulations. Gogoi demanded the immediate withdrawal of the SOP to allow fans and the public to pay their respects to the late music icon without interference.

