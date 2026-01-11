AGP to Contest 80 Seats, Claim Key Role in Choosing Assam’s Next CM: Javed Islam

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will play a decisive role in choosing the next Chief Minister of Assam and will contest around 80 Assembly seats in the upcoming state elections, AGP state vice-president and Mankachar leader Javed Islam said on Sunday.

The AGP leader made the remarks while addressing a party joining programme at Puran Gaon under the Malakhawa Gaon Panchayat in the Mankachar Assembly constituency, as the party intensified its grassroots campaign ahead of the elections.

Under the leadership of Javed Islam, AGP leaders and workers have launched an extensive outreach drive in Mankachar, aimed at consolidating the party’s traditional support base in the constituency.

During the programme, over a hundred leaders and workers from the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) formally joined the Asom Gana Parishad, signalling a significant political shift in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Javed Islam launched a sharp attack on AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, accusing him of being ineffective on the ground. He also criticised the Congress, terming the party “communal” and “anti-Muslim”, and alleged that it had failed to address the real issues faced by minority communities in Assam.

Claiming that AGP would emerge as a key stakeholder in the next government, Javed Islam asserted that the party would contest around 80 seats across the state and would have a decisive say in the formation of the government.

Speaking to journalists later, he predicted the formation of a 100 per cent alliance government in Assam after the elections. He also described Aminul Islam as a “Facebook MLA”, alleging that the AIUDF legislator was more active on social media than in his constituency, and claimed that he was now seeking a Congress ticket for the upcoming polls.

Javed Islam, who is also an AGP ticket aspirant from Mankachar, said the party was witnessing growing public support across the constituency.

