"Capturing Power Not Our Goal, Focus on Assam’s Development Ahead of 2026 Polls": AGP

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Wednesday said discussions on seat-sharing and alliances for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections would be taken up at an appropriate time.

Party leaders made the statement while interacting with journalists at the AGP headquarters, where they also extended New Year greetings to the people of Assam and outlined the party’s political vision and roadmap for the coming years.

AGP leaders said the party is aiming to make 2026 a decisive political year by strengthening its organisational structure and reinforcing the spirit of regionalism, while continuing as a constituent of the government in Dispur.

Clarifying the party’s political approach, the leaders said that capturing power is not the AGP’s sole objective, and that ensuring the socio-economic development of Assam remains its primary focus. They stressed the need to address the state’s pressing economic and social challenges with priority.

On electoral strategy, the party maintained that no political outfit declares candidates prematurely. They said a realistic assessment would be carried out at the appropriate time to decide the number of seats the AGP would contest in the upcoming elections.

On the implementation of the Assam Accord, AGP leaders said a tripartite meeting would be convened soon to discuss the 15 recommendations submitted by the concerned commission that fall under the jurisdiction of the Central Government.

The leaders also announced that the party would soon launch a new initiative titled ‘Ghare Ghare Sansthapana’ (employment at every household), aimed at addressing livelihood and employment concerns across the state.

Describing 2025 as a year of both gains and setbacks, AGP leaders said the party would continue to raise its voice on every pressing issue affecting the people of Assam in the year ahead.