AGP's Atul Bora Demands Flood Relief For Assam Comparable To Bihar

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president and Assam Agriculture Minister, Atul Bora, voiced his dissatisfaction on Wednesday over the allocation of Rs 11,500 crores for flood relief in Bihar. He asserted his intention to advocate for similar assistance for Assam.
"Today, we had long discussions with colleagues. By-elections in five constituencies and Panchayat elections are close, and we have decided to reform our grassroots units before August 31. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji has allotted Rs 11,500 crores for Bihar for floods. The people of Assam are upset, and our party officials have said that we should also raise our voice and put forth this demand before the central government to provide us with an amount like Bihar because flood erosion is a big issue here as well," said Bora.
The AGP chief emphasized the state government's proactive measures under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma. "We have expectations from the central government and hence at the party meeting, we have decided to raise our voice," he added.
In preparation for the upcoming by-elections in five assembly constituencies and Panchayat polls, a crucial executive meeting of AGP, a key NDA partner, was held at the party headquarters in Guwahati on Wednesday. The meeting focused on strengthening the party organization and included plans for a three-day workshop in August.
Atul Bora informed ANI that the extended executive meeting was conducted in the presence of senior party leaders and district presidents. Regarding the Panchayat polls, Bora stated, "We have decided to find at least two suitable candidates in each Panchayat ward. This time, political parties can't field their own candidates with their party symbols in the upcoming Panchayat polls in the state. We also don't know about the women's reservation. So, we have decided to find at least two suitable candidates in each Panchayat ward."
Bora further announced the upcoming three-day workshop in Guwahati. Additionally, he reiterated the AGP's demand for the Union government to provide necessary assistance to Assam for tackling flood and erosion problems.
"We will demand the Centre to provide assistance to Assam to tackle flood and erosion problems," Bora stated.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had previously addressed the allocation in her Budget speech in Lok Sabha, explaining, "Bihar has frequently suffered from floods, many of them originating outside the country. Plans to build flood control structures in Nepal are yet to progress. Our government, through the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Program and other sources, will provide financial support for projects with an estimated cost of Rs 11,500 crores such as the Kosi-Mechi intra-state link and 20 other ongoing and new schemes including barrages, river pollution abatement, and irrigation projects."