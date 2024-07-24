AGP's Atul Bora Demands Flood Relief For Assam Comparable To Bihar

"Today, we had long discussions with colleagues. By-elections in five constituencies and Panchayat elections are close, and we have decided to reform our grassroots units before August 31. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji has allotted Rs 11,500 crores for Bihar for floods. The people of Assam are upset, and our party officials have said that we should also raise our voice and put forth this demand before the central government to provide us with an amount like Bihar because flood erosion is a big issue here as well," said Bora.