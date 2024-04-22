"People Will Give Befitting Reply To Congress": Assam Minister Atul Bora Predicts BJP Win

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) chief and Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora has voiced strong opinions against the Congress saying that the grand old party ruled the country for many decades but did nothing, and this time people will give a befitting reply to the party.
"Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for a third consecutive term, and it is sure. Congress had ruled the country for several decades, but they did nothing. In the last 10 years, India has reached a new height under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. People are now comparing the Congress's tenure with the NDA's 10-year tenure," Bora said.
Bora emphasized the perceived lack of progress during Congress's lengthy rule and contrasted it with the advancements made under Modi's leadership in the past decade. He dismissed claims by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi regarding BJP's electoral prospects, suggesting that Congress's confidence is dwindling in light of recent electoral losses.
During a campaign meeting in the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency, attended by Bora and AGP working president Keshab Mahanta, the duo endorsed BJP candidate Kripanath Mallah, asserting widespread support for PM Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the region.
Bora projected a confident outlook for BJP in the ongoing elections, anticipating victory in all five seats contested in the first phase. With AGP's alliance with NDA, Bora affirmed their commitment to securing 14 seats in Assam.
In a notable shift, Bora claimed that minority communities are now rallying behind PM Modi and BJP, signaling a changing political landscape in the state.
The first phase of polling in Assam saw a significant voter turnout of 75.95%, setting the stage for subsequent phases. The upcoming second phase on April 26 will cover five Lok Sabha constituencies, with further rounds of voting scheduled in May.