Agri Value Chain Financing Conclaves to Begin Across Assam Starting Oct 12

The central part of this conclave is the "Xamahar" initiative under which APART has collaborated with Financial service providers for deploying various innovative business models and instruments for delivering financial services to empower those involved in the agricultural value chain. Ten financial service providers supported by the Xamahar Challenge Fund, with Ernst & Young India as the Challenge Fund Manager, are collaborating in this initiative and deploying various business models and instruments with innovative approaches to deliver financial services such as credit, savings, insurance, payment, etc. The Conclave will bring together relevant stakeholders under one roof, collectively exploring the potential for expanding financial services to empower the farming community.