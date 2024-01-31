Ahoms Observe Me-Dam-Me-Phi Today, Pay Obeisance To Ancestors

The worship of the ancestors is an important tradition of the Tai Ahoms across Assam. Me-Dam-Me-Phi is observed by the Ahom community who have been performing the ceremonial rituals since time immemorial in commemoration of their deceased ancestors.
On the occasion, the Tai Ahoms worship their ancestors and pray for the well-being of the nation and its people. Though the rituals, the Ahoms remember their ancestors and wish for peace and prosperity to befall the people.
It is believed that through the ceremonies, the Ahoms establish a divine connection with their ancestors and seek 'Jon-Ming' or their blessings.
The word ‘Me’ means offerings, ‘Dam’ means ancestors and ‘Phi’ means gods. So the term ‘Me-Dam-Me-Phi’ loosely translates to 'oblations offered to the ancestors' spirits'.