Assam

Ahoms Observe Me-Dam-Me-Phi Today, Pay Obeisance To Ancestors

It is believed that through the ceremonies, the Ahoms establish a divine connection with their ancestors and seek 'Jon-Ming' or their blessings.
Me-Dam-Me-Phi celebrated all over today
Me-Dam-Me-Phi celebrated all over today
Pratidin Time

The worship of the ancestors is an important tradition of the Tai Ahoms across Assam. Me-Dam-Me-Phi is observed by the Ahom community who have been performing the ceremonial rituals since time immemorial in commemoration of their deceased ancestors.

On the occasion, the Tai Ahoms worship their ancestors and pray for the well-being of the nation and its people. Though the rituals, the Ahoms remember their ancestors and wish for peace and prosperity to befall the people.

It is believed that through the ceremonies, the Ahoms establish a divine connection with their ancestors and seek 'Jon-Ming' or their blessings.

The word ‘Me’ means offerings, ‘Dam’ means ancestors and ‘Phi’ means gods. So the term ‘Me-Dam-Me-Phi’ loosely translates to 'oblations offered to the ancestors' spirits'.

Me-Dam-Me-Phi celebrated all over today
Sarbananda Sonowal Hosts Me-Dam-Me-Phi at His Official Residence in New Delhi
Me-dam-me-phi
Tai Ahoms

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/ahoms-observe-me-dam-me-phi-today-pay-obeisance-to-ancestors
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com