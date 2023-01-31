Sarbananda Sonowal Hosts Me-Dam-Me-Phi at His Official Residence in New Delhi

Union Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal hosted the auspicious event of Me-Dam-Me-Phi at his official residence in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Among dignitaries, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Rameshwar Teli, Dr Mahendrabhai Munjpara, Shripad Yesso Naik, and Shantanu Thakur were Members of Parliament from the Northeast who attended the event.

The event was also attended by the Ambassador of Thailand, Pattarat Hongtong as well as the Deputy Ambassador of the Lao People's Democratic Republic (PDR), Keo Sendavong. Padmashri Awardee Prof. Jogendra Nath Phukan, a leading light in Tai and South East Asian studies including the history & culture of Assam, also attended.

Speaking at the occasion, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Today marks the pious occasion when we pay our respect to our ancestors as we thank them for the rich heritage they left behind for us to seek wisdom and guidance as we move ahead in life. Our rich heritage, our history, and our culture are our greatest teacher as we seek blessings to bring to life the vision of PM Narendra Modiji to build a new India."