AHRC Likely to Take Suo Moto Cognizance in SI Junmoni Rabha’s Death

The Assam State Human Rights Commission (AHRC), led by the newly appointed Member, Shantanu Bharali is likely to take a suo-moto cognizance in the suspicious death of the Kaliabor sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha.
The State Human Rights Commission on Thursday visited the kin of the deceased police officer at their Guwahati residence to record their statements.
Speaking to the media, Shantanu Bharali said, “I have heard the mother of the deceased SI Junmoni Rabha today and have recorded her statements. Our investigating team will investigate whatever reports are being telecast or broadcast in the media. We will keep an eye on the development of the suspicious death incident. We will have to keep our hopes alive in the Assam police. Moreover, the chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma who is heading the home department will also oversee the case. I hope the kin of the deceased will get justice.”
After looking into all the situations, Bharali also stated that the commission will take a stand on registering the case.
There have been several dramatic twists and turns in the death case of Junmoni Rabha, a Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Assam police, who lost her life in a fatal road accident on Monday night.
Earlier, on Wednesday night, an eye witness identified as Pranab Das from Bokakhat had hinted about a murder conspiracy in the SI death case.
Interestingly, the person was reported missing on Thursday after a team of Assam police went to search for him in Bokakhat.