AHSEC Postpones HS 1st Year Exams Due To Floods

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Tuesday announced that higher secondary first year examinations to be held from May 18 To May 21 have been suspended until further notice.
The decision was taken due to prevailing inclement weather and in view of damages being caused by the natural calamities in the state, an official notification by AHSEC stated.
“…all the Head of the institutions under AHSEC that the H S First Year Examinations to be held w.e.f. 18th May, 2O22 to 21't May, 2072, being conducted by AHSEC are suspended until further order due to prevailing inclement weather and in view of damages being caused by the natural calamities in the state,” the notification read.
“Further, in case of Dima Hasao District, all the examinations to be held w.e.f. 18tr' May, 2022 to 1-'t June, 2022 are suspended until further order due to disruption of surface communication,” it added.
Following heavy downpour since the past few days, several places in Dima Hasao witnessed landslides affecting normal life with road connectivity being disrupted.
According to reports, the road connecting Haflong to Silchar has been completely cut off as water level rose up to the highway near Kapurcherra.
While the Haflong-Lanka road have also been cut off at many places.
According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), floods have affected round 2 lakh people in 20 districts across the state.
Cachar district recorded two flood-related deaths, while three died in Dima Hasao due to landslides.
The calamity has affected 1,97,248 people in 652 villages. The 20 districts that have been affected by floods are Bajali, Baksa, Biswanath, Cachar, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Hojai, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong West, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur and Udalguri.
