AHSEC Postpones HS 1st Year Exams Due To Floods

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Tuesday announced that higher secondary first year examinations to be held from May 18 To May 21 have been suspended until further notice.

The decision was taken due to prevailing inclement weather and in view of damages being caused by the natural calamities in the state, an official notification by AHSEC stated.

“…all the Head of the institutions under AHSEC that the H S First Year Examinations to be held w.e.f. 18th May, 2O22 to 21't May, 2072, being conducted by AHSEC are suspended until further order due to prevailing inclement weather and in view of damages being caused by the natural calamities in the state,” the notification read.

“Further, in case of Dima Hasao District, all the examinations to be held w.e.f. 18tr' May, 2022 to 1-'t June, 2022 are suspended until further order due to disruption of surface communication,” it added.