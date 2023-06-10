AHSEC Reschedules Timeline for Admission Process of HS 1st Year Class 2023

In an important announcement, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Department (AHSEC) has re-scheduled the timeline for the admission process of HS 1st year class 2023.
As per the latest notification issued by the AHSEC, the board has extended last date of online submission of application by applicants to June 17, 2023. Previously, it was from May 29 to June 9, 2023.
Similarly, the date for the preparation of selection list/waiting lost by the institution has been fixed from June 19 to June 21, 2023, whereas, earlier it was June 10 to June 12, 2023.
The date of the publication of the provincial selection list/waiting list has been re-scheduled from June 12 to June 21, 2023 (Mid-night) and this list will remain valid till June 24, 2023, stated the board in the notification.
The date in relation to the acceptance of admission by students has been re-scheduled to June 22 to 24 from June 13 to 15 earlier.
Lastly, the date for the confirmation of admission by institutions in ‘DARPAN’ (online) – has been now been changed to June 26 to 28, earlier it was June 16 to 17.
It may be mentioned that earlier, the AHSEC has made it clear that no offline admission will be conducted by institutions. The registration process for the session 2023-24 will be started in the first week of August 2023 and only those students will be allowed to complete the registration process that have completed the admission process through the "DARPAN" portal.
The board in its last notification issued in the month of May 2023, stated that students will be able to submit their applications online for admission into different institutions by visiting www.darpan.ahseconline.in or www.ahsec.assam.gov.in
The AHSEC has also released important guidelines/SOP for students and institutions for smooth conduct of the admission process.
The guidelines issued to the students are as follows:
1. An Applicant has to submit application online through "DARPAN" Portal
2. A student can apply up to maximum of five (5) no. of applications.
3. The profile of a student can be edited only once before verification of the applications by the institution
4. The published Selection List and Waiting List for admission into HS first year will be made available in the DARPAN portal for the students The students will be notified of their selection through SMS
5. After publication of Selection List, students are advised to accept only one admission offered by the institution for admission using their login id in the portal at the earliest After approval, there will be no option for a student to change the institution The student must take admission in the institution oncerned within the stipulated time period to complete the admission process.
6. Students will be allowed to change their preferred Subject(s)/Stream at the time of admission and the institution concerned will have to update the same in the portal on the day of admission
The guidelines issued to the institutions are:
1. The Institutions to ensure that online verification shall be conducted for admissions into HS First 1 Year course On receiving the applications, the institution concerned wilt be able to verify the submitted application
2. After verification of applications, the Selection List and Waiting List for admission into HS first year will be prepared by the institutions concerned
3. Selection List and Waiting List for admission will be made available the portal (www.dapan.ahsec.in) for the students Moreover, students will also receive notification of their selection through SMS
4. The Institution concerned will have to update the Selection List from the Waiting List on regular basis on arrival of vacancies in the Selection List alter acceptance of admission by the students.
5. Once a selected student accepts the admission offered by the institutions, the institutions will have to click the "Confirm admission" button to complete the admission process in the portal using Institution Login ID on daily basis during admission process latest by 17 June, 2023. The institution will be able to confirm admission of only those students who have accepted the Admission Offer. At the time of admission, all the Institutions concerned are requested to physically verify all the relevant documents submitted by the students.
6. The institutions will be able to change the preferred subject (s)/Stream of a student at the time of admission only with due consent from the student and the institution concerned will have to update the same in the portal on the day of admission. Moreover, change/modifications in the stream and Subjects of students will be available in the DARPAN portal even after the admission process is over. However, on final submission of registration, a student shall not be allowed to change subject(s) or stream.
7. The institution concerned will be allowed to remove the students from the Selection List who have not accepted the admission offer in stipulated time, if desires so. Accordingly, the institution will be able to add new students from the Waiting List after removal of applicationis) from the Selection List
8. Institutions should refrain from getting students admitted without his/her consent
9. Institutions registered under DARPAN portal shall not allow to get enrolled students of other Institution(s) through them.
10. In case of wrong upload of document(s) by the students, the institution concerned will be able to upload the correct required document (s) as provided by the students.