AHSEC to Introduce Bodo as Medium of Instruction for HS Arts Course

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has decided to introduce Bodo language as a medium of instruction for the Higher Secondary (HS) Arts course from the academic year 2023-24.
This was stated in an order passed by the AHSEC on Friday. In lieu of this, all institutions willing to offer Bodo as a medium of instruction are advised to intimate the AHSEC immediately.
Informing this, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu took to Twitter and said, “Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has NOTIFIED to introduce BODO as a medium of instruction for HS Arts course from 2023-24. Institutions willing to offer Bodo medium of instruction to students are required to intimate AHSEC immediately.”
The AHSEC, in an order said, “It is hereby notified to all concerned that the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has decided to implement Bodo Medium of Instruction in addition to the existing medium of instruction initially in Arts Stream from the academic session 2023-24 in the instructions under Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, comprising the following subjects.”
The subjects are History, Geography, Education, Logic and Philosophy, Economics, Political Science, Environmental Education, Mathematics and Swadesh Adhyayan.
“As such, institutions willing to offer the Bodo Medium of Instruction are requested to intimate the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council regarding offering of the said instruction in their institution,” the AHSEC notification further stated.
The institutions are directed to submit the list of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) by specifically mentioning the subject of each PG teacher at AHSEC’s mail ahsec2@yahoo.com by June 6.