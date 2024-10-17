AI-Based Detection System Prevents Major Elephant-Train Collision in Assam

A herd of approximately 60 elephants was saved from a potential collision with train no. 15959 Kamrup Express, traveling from Guwahati towards Lumding on October 16, 2024.
The incident occurred at around 8:37 PM between Habaipur and Lamsakhang stations, when the train approached km 166/8 – 167/0 and emergency brakes were applied.
The train's Loco Pilot and Assistant Loco Pilot, following standard protocol, responded after receiving alerts from the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Intrusion Detection System (IDS), which is active in the area to detect the presence of wildlife near railway tracks. The system has been instrumental in preventing accidents, particularly in elephant corridors.
The IDS, an eco-sustainable technology, uses fiber-optic acoustic sensors to identify real-time animal movements. It monitors a stretch of 80 km (40 km on either side of the system) and has been effective in detecting elephants, rail fractures, track trespassing, and even landslides near railway lines. The system has significantly reduced wildlife-train collisions, contributing to both wildlife conservation and rail safety.
In addition to the AI-based IDS, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has taken several measures, including clearing vegetation near tracks to improve visibility for train drivers and working closely with the Forest Department. A joint action force monitors wildlife movement and takes preventive steps to avoid such incidents.
As of October 16, 2024, NFR has saved 383 elephants this year, adding to the 414 elephants saved in 2023, highlighting the ongoing success of these conservation efforts.