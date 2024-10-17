Tripura

Agartala Train Derailment: Eight Coaches Off Track, No Injuries Reported

For assistance, helpline numbers have been established at Lumding: 03674 263120 and 03674 263126.
The 12520 Agartala – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express derailed at Dibalong station in the Lumding division around 3:55 PM today. Eight coaches, including the power car and engine, were affected, but fortunately, there have been no reported casualties or major injuries.

In response to the incident, an Accident Relief Train and an Accident Relief Medical Train have been dispatched from Lumding, accompanied by senior officials to oversee rescue and restoration efforts. Train operations along the Lumding – Badarpur single line section have been suspended until further notice.

