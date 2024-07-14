AICC General Secy to Visit Flood-Affected Areas During 3-Day Visit to Assam

General Secretary and Assam In-Charge of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Jitendra Singh Alwar will arrive in Guwahati on July 15 (Monday) as part of his three-day visit to Assam.
The AICC General Secretary is slated to reach Guwahati at around 11:30 am tomorrow. His visit, spanning three days, will focus on assessing flood-affected areas and strategizing with Assam Congress leaders to bolster organizational efforts.
During his visit, Jitendra Singh plans to engage closely with local communities impacted by recent floods, underscoring the party's commitment to addressing pressing issues in the region.
Additionally, meetings with senior leaders of the Assam Congress will be convened to strengthen party initiatives and outreach in the state.
Here is the schedule of Jitendra Singh’s tour program in Assam:
Day 1 - 15th July 2024 (Monday):
11:30 AM: Arrival at LGB International Airport, Guwahati.
11:30 AM: Departure for Mayang in Morigaon district to visit flood-affected areas via Chandrapur.
01:00 PM: Visit to Mayang accompanied by senior Assam Congress leaders.
02:00 PM: Return to Rajiv Bhawan, ABC, Guwahati via Chandrapur.
03:00 PM: Meetings at Rajiv Bhawan, Guwahati.
07:30 PM: Meeting with Senior Spokespersons, Spokespersons, and Media Panelists of Assam PCC.
Day 2 - 16th July 2024 (Tuesday):
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM: Full day of meetings at Rajiv Bhawan, ABC, Guwahati.
Day 3 - 17th July 2024 (Wednesday):
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM: Meetings at Hotel Lily, Six Mile, Guwahati.
05:30 PM: Departure from Hotel Lily, Six Mile, Guwahati, to LGBI Airport.
08:00 PM: Departure to New Delhi.