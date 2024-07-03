AICC Urges Assam Cong Leaders to Support Flood Victims, Slams Govt Inaction

General Secretary and Assam In-Charge of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Jitendra Singh on Wednesday shot off a letter to all Congress party workers of Assam over the worsening flood situation of the state.
Jitendra Singh stated that AICC stands by the people of Assam and extend all possible help and support in the affected areas.
The letter by the AICC General Secretary read, “During this hour of need we must stand by the people of our state and extend all possible help and support in the affected areas.”
Slamming the Assam Government, Singh pointed out that all promises made to the people of the state have failed.
“We have observed that the Government of Assam has not been able to rise to the occasion as expected. Promise made by the govt. to the people of Assam for flood control have all failed,” he added in the letter.
He further added that no central leader of the NDA government including the Prime Minister came to visit Assam so far, which he termed ‘extremely condemnable’.
The AICC General Secreatry wrote, “During the Congress Government, Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji came and visited the flood affected areas and extend all possible help from the Central Government. But unfortunately, no central leader of the NDA government, has come to visit Assam as yet. It is extremely condemnable that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who can travel multiple times to Assam for election campaigns but cannot take time out to visit during this time of devastating floods in Assam.”
He urged the Congress leaders to visit and extend financial or material support in their respective flood-affected areas.
"I urge upon our PCC President, CLP Leader, MP’s, MLA's, Senior leaders to visit and extend financial or material support in their respective flood affected areas," the letter added.