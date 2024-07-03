Assam: Embankment Breach Inundates Over 25 Villages, Leaves People Homeless in Kaliabor

As a result, more than 25 villages in the Kaliabor Sub-Division have been inundated, with floodwaters submerging 1099.5 hectares of crop area.

According to information received, many residents have been forced to abandon their homes and seek refuge on roads and higher ground.

Local villagers on Wednesday complained of facing numerous difficulties, including severe food and drinking water shortages in the flood-affected areas. People came out in huge numbers and blocked the National Highway in Jhakhalabandha as a mark of protest against the government and the administration.