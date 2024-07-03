Assam: Embankment Breach Inundates Over 25 Villages, Leaves People Homeless in Kaliabor

The flood situation in Assam's Nagaon district remains dire, with nearly 30,000 people affected in the district.
The situation became critical in the Kaliabor area following a breach in an embankment in Hatimura due to the overflowing waters of the River Brahmaputra on July 2.
As a result, more than 25 villages in the Kaliabor Sub-Division have been inundated, with floodwaters submerging 1099.5 hectares of crop area.
According to information received, many residents have been forced to abandon their homes and seek refuge on roads and higher ground.
Local villagers on Wednesday complained of facing numerous difficulties, including severe food and drinking water shortages in the flood-affected areas. People came out in huge numbers and blocked the National Highway in Jhakhalabandha as a mark of protest against the government and the administration.
Additionally, the floodwaters have entered the Jhakhalabandha police station, submerging the police quarters.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with cabinet minister Keshab Mahanta assessed the breach in the embankment at Hatimura on Tuesday night and assured that repair work will be completed at the earliest.
Taking to platform 'X', Keshab Mahanta wrote, "Accompanied Hon'ble CM @himantabiswa dangoriya as he assessed the breach in an embankment in Hatimura in Kaliabor tonight. The Hon'ble CM directed the DC Nagaon to ensure repair works are done at the earliest. He also asked the district administration to take immediate measures to reduce the flood level as much as possible through geo bags in the embankment and to provide timely relief and rehabilitation to the affected people."
The state of Assam is grappling with severe flood devastation, with 11,34,446 people affected, according to an official bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) till Tuesday. The death toll has reached 38, with drowning incidents reported in Tinsukia and Dhemaji, and one person missing in Biswanath district.