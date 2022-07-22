Aimee Baruah’s ‘Semkhor’ Wins Big in 68th National Film Awards

Assamese actress and filmmaker Aimee Baruah’s feature film ‘Semkhor’ has won the Best Dimasa Film and also the Rajat Kamal in the 68th National Film Awards which was announced on Friday.

Along with this, Aimee Baruah has also bagged the Special Jury Mention award.

Meanwhile, Assamese film ‘Manah Aru Manuh’ (Manas and People) bagged the Best Environment Film. The film has been directed by Dip Bhuyan and produced by Directorate of the Manas National Park and Aaranyak.

On the other hand, Karbi film ‘Kachichinithu’ (The Boy with a Gun) produced and directed by Khanjan Kishore Nath has won the Best Short Fiction Film.

Director Kripal Kalita’s film ‘Bridge’ has been awarded the Best Assamese Film and also won the Rajat Kamal.