AIPC Assam Condemns Harsh Hit-and-Run Law, Calls for Balanced Approach

The All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) Assam state unit strongly condemns the recently announced hit-and-run law within the new legal framework under Bhartiya Nyaay Sanhita, replacing the Indian Penal Code.
Assam Professionals’ Congress expressed deep concern over the escalated penalties for road accident cases, emphasizing the need for a more balanced and nuanced approach to justice.
Speaking to the media AIPC State President and Assam Congress Secretary Gauravv Somani said that new law proposes a maximum jail term of up to 10 years and a fine of Rupees Seven lakhs for individuals involved in hit and run incidents, a stark contrast to the previous Indian Penal Code, which had a maximum jail term of 2 years in such cases.
Somani further said, with the average monthly income of a drivers ranging between Rs 15,000 to 20,000, the livelihood of an entire family hinges on this modest salary. Introducing a staggering penalty of Rs 7 lakhs and a 10-year jail term in cases of accidents and hit-and-run incidents appears highly impractical and mentally burdensome.
“It places an undue and disproportionate strain on individuals whose financial means are already limited. Expecting a driver to adhere to such stringent measures, without considering the economic realities they face, raises serious concerns about the practicality and fairness of the law. Entire nation has gone for a two day strike of Commercial vehicles creating complete chaos and in Assam too commercial vehicles have gone off roads. AIPC have extended their support to the All Assam workers Joint Council demanding roll back of the law,” Somani added.
While the Congress party acknowledged the importance of accountability in road safety, it argues that the severity of the proposed penalties may advertently discourage the drivers to take the vehicles on the roads for transportation and other purposes, fearing the harsh legal consequences.
AIPC emphasizes the necessity of a legal framework that not only holds individuals accountable but also addresses the root causes of accidents and ensures fair treatment for all parties involved.
Moreover, the Congress party shares the concerns raised by truck drivers regarding potential mob violence at accident sites. The fear of violence may force drivers to escape the scene, compromising the proper investigation of incidents and hindering the delivery of justice.
In light of these concerns, the AIPC has demanded the government to reconsider the provisions related to hit and run incidents in Bhartiya Nyaay Sanhita.
The Congress party advocates for a comprehensive and inclusive discussion with all stakeholders to formulate a legal framework that prioritizes both justice and the safety of individuals involved in road accidents with a balanced approach.