Air and Noise Pollution Levels During Diwali 2024: A Mixed Bag in Assam

The latest assessment from the Assam Pollution Control Board offers a comprehensive overview of the air quality and noise levels in Guwahati and surrounding districts following Diwali celebrations.
Notably, Nagaon district has emerged with the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) of 222, classified as "poor," which poses serious health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as asthma and heart patients. Guwahati follows with an AQI of 186, while Nalbari registers 166, both reflecting "moderate" air quality levels.
In contrast, Sivasagar and Silchar reported satisfactory air quality, with AQIs of 78 and 66, respectively. This data suggests a slight improvement in Guwahati compared to the previous year, where AQI was recorded at 234.
Regarding noise pollution, the highest level was measured at 104 decibels in Ganeshguri, Guwahati, remaining below the Supreme Court's limit of 120 decibels. While there is some progress, the persistent noise pollution underscores the need for continuous monitoring and community awareness.
The situation following Diwali highlights the environmental challenges faced by Guwahati, as the AQI readings demonstrate the impact of celebrations on air quality.
The earlier report indicated an AQI of 106, but the latest official data from the Assam Pollution Control Board should take precedence in understanding the current environmental state.