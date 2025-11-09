Air Force Show Grounds Guwahati Traffic; Commuters Endure Long Delays

Several parts of Guwahati experienced major traffic jams on Sunday, leaving commuters stuck for over half an hour in areas such as Machkhowa, Panbazar, Rehbari, and Sarabbhati.

The situation worsened around midday as vehicle movement slowed significantly across the city’s main routes.

A traffic official told “We are making continuous efforts to control the situation. The congestion mainly stems from the slow movement of vehicles coming from the Bharalumukh area. Additional personnel have been deployed at Athgaon, Chatribari, and other key points to help clear the traffic faster.”

Many motorists expressed frustration over the prolonged delays.

Officials from Bharalumukh Traffic Police explained that the gridlock was largely caused by the ongoing Indian Air Force Show, which attracted huge crowds and created bottlenecks between Machkhowa and Panbazar.

“Due to the Air Force event, traffic movement in the area was extremely slow, forcing vehicles to wait for long durations. We are working at all points to ensure smoother flow,” an officer stated.

The traffic disruption extended beyond central Guwahati, with similar reports emerging from areas like Fatasil Ambari and Dhirenpara, where commuters complained of bumper-to-bumper movement and long waiting times.

GuwahatiTraffic Police confirmed that additional forces have been deployed to manage and streamline traffic, especially near the Air Force event venues.

