Air Marshal D. K. Patnaik Visits Assam & Arunachal

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal Dilip Kumar Patnaik was on a 2-day visit to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to review the operational and administrative preparedness of the base.

Patnaik concluded his visit on Tuesday after visiting various units and sections of the Air Force Station at Mohanbari in Dibrugarh, and the forward areas of Walong and Vijaynagar.

He interacted with the personnel and emphasised on the strategic importance of the base, as well as future developmental aspects, a spokesperson said.

The air marshal pointed out the importance of being conversant with their role in operations, and confidence in operating aircraft and systems.

He also visited the Advance Landing Grounds at Vijaynagar and Walong in Arunachal Pradesh, besides the nearby Air Force Station at Dinjan, the spokesperson added.