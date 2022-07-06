Guwahati News

Guwahati: Woman Who Jumped Police Custody Held At Garchuk

The woman was being taken for medical examination when she escaped from the custody of Dispur police.
Garchuk police in Guwahati arrested a woman on Tuesday who had jumped police custody on July 1.

The woman in question, Makon Kakati had been arrested by Dispur police from the Six Mile area in the city on charges of battery.

Meanwhile, Garchuk police handed over custody of the woman to Dispur police last night.

On the other hand, the accused Kakati said that she fled after she was handed Rs 100 by a police personnel at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH),where she had been taken for her medical examination.

It may be noted that another prisoner serving a life sentence in a murder case escaped from Meghalaya’s Jowai District jail recently.

However, Shiningstar Pala, a convict in a murder case was tracked down after his name popped up in a theft case.

