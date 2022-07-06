Guwahati: Woman Who Jumped Police Custody Held At Garchuk

Garchuk police in Guwahati arrested a woman on Tuesday who had jumped police custody on July 1.

The woman in question, Makon Kakati had been arrested by Dispur police from the Six Mile area in the city on charges of battery.

The woman was being taken for medical examination when she escaped from the custody of Dispur police.

Meanwhile, Garchuk police handed over custody of the woman to Dispur police last night.