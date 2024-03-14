AITC Announces Candidates for 4 Lok Sabha Constituencies in Assam

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Thursday announced the names of candidates to contest from four Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam.
The AITC announced the candidates to contest from the Kokrajhar (ST), Barpeta, Lakhimpur and Silchar (SC) constituencies.
The four candidates are Gauri Sankar Sarania from Kokrajhar (ST), Abul Kalam Azad from Barpeta, Ghana Kanta Chutia from Lakhimpur, and Radhashyam Biswas from Silchar (SC).
Notably, the Mamata Banerjee-led party unveiled its candidates for all 42 Lok Sabha seats ahead of the impending 2024 elections on Sunday. The announcement, made by Abhishek Banerjee during the Brigade Ground march, comes amid ongoing seat-sharing discussions with the INDIA bloc, with the Congress asserting that negotiations are ongoing.
Among the notable revelations, former cricketer Yusuf Pathan has emerged as Trinamool's nominee for the Baharampur constituency, potentially challenging the stronghold of Congress represented by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury since 1999.