Lok Sabha Polls: Yusuf Pathan to Contest From Bengal as TMC Candidate

In a significant development, the Trinamool Congress has unveiled its candidates for all 42 Lok Sabha seats ahead of the impending 2024 elections on Sunday.
The announcement, made by Abhishek Banerjee during the Brigade Ground march, comes amid ongoing seat-sharing discussions with the INDIA bloc, with the Congress asserting that negotiations are ongoing.
Among the notable revelations, former cricketer Yusuf Pathan has emerged as Trinamool's nominee for the Baharampur constituency, potentially challenging the stronghold of Congress represented by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury since 1999. This selection underscores the dynamics of the Congress-TMC seat-sharing impasse, with Mamata Banerjee's reluctance to cede ground in key constituencies.
Meanwhile, a potential entry into the political arena is brewing as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reportedly contemplates nominating renowned cricketer Mohammed Shami from Bengal.
Insiders within the BJP suggest that Shami's candidacy aims to fortify the party's presence in minority-dominated constituencies, particularly focusing on Basirhat. This move gains significance against the backdrop of recent violence in Sandeshkhali, within Basirhat's jurisdiction.