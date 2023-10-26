AIUDF An Alternative To Congress In Assam: Badruddin Ajmal

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Thursday said that the party is an alternative to the Congress in Assam.
Addressing reporters today, Ajmal spoke about the opposition alliance group saying that AIUDF will extend its support to the INDIA bloc even if they are not a part of it and will soon forward a written letter to leaders of the bloc regarding the matter.
He said, "The opposition alliance will get the support of AIUDF even if the party is not a part of the grouping. For this, a written note will be handed to the leaders of INDIA."
Meanwhile, reacting to the meeting of 12 opposition parties in Assam today, Badruddin Ajmal said that their alliance will only last for as long as the meeting did.
He said, "There are only 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam. However, the Congress has already constituted a panel of candidates for each seat. These are the reasons why the unity will not last."
Meanwhile, projecting his party as an alternative to the Congress, the AIUDF chief said, "AIUDF is the alternative of Congress for the people of Assam. How will Congress reach every char (a tract of land surrounded by the waters of an ocean, sea, lake, or stream). What have they done for the minorities in the last 75 years?"
He further went on saying, "It was during the Congress rule when detention camps were set up in Assam. The late Tarun Gogoi government set up the most detention camps here than can be found anywhere else in the world. In those camps, the most number of inmates are women belonging to minority communities."
Ajmal further targeted the Congress saying that today in Assam, people belonging to minority communities are getting a bad repute and being identified as 'Bangladeshis' because of them.
" It is because of Congress that people of the minority community in Assam carry a tag of 'Bangladeshi' on their heads. In this matter, Ajmal's stance is unmovable. My stance is clear - I never lie," said the AIUDF chief before concluding.
It may be noted that 12 opposition parties in Assam convened for a crucial meet at around 3 pm today during which discussions were reportedly held on the coming elections and the strategies ahead of it.
The group is a part of the INDIA bloc and the meeting was organised under the banner of United Opposition Forum in which the AIUDF was not invited.