Assam CM Has Promised Lands to Evicted People: Badruddin Ajmal

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal stated that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured to provide homes to people who were left homeless during anti-encroachment drives held across the state.
The AIUDF chief’s statement comes after he held a meeting with Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, reports said.
While speaking to media persons after the meeting, Ajmal said, “The kind of eviction taking place all over Assam is on inhuman grounds. Though it would take time, the Chief Minister assured us that the homeless would be given land and a house too. We now hope that he fulfils what he promised.”
Further, Ajmal stressed that no individual can be called Bangladeshi until they are proved and that they also must be provided all basic facilities like other citizens.
“Anyone can call them (Muslims) Bangladeshis but that has to be proved. They must be provided with each and every facility. We will keep fighting for the homeless people,” Ajmal said.
The Assam Government has been conducting series of eviction drives at several places including Silsako, Burachapori, Gorukhuti, Bogapani, Orang, among others to clear encroached lands.