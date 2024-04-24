AIUDF Chief Ajmal Vows to Reopen 750 Madrasas In Assam After Election Win

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal has revealed plans to reopen 750 madrasas in Assam following the Lok Sabha election victory.
Speaking to reporters in Assam’s Karimganj, Ajmal stated, "Absolutely, we will open 750 madrasas. The Uttar Pradesh government had announced to close madrasas, but the Supreme Court scolded them. On the basis of that reference, we will move to the Supreme Court and will bring the order. 750 Madrasas have closed in Assam and we will reopen those Madrasas through the Supreme Court, not through bullying.”
This decision comes as a response to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's closure or conversion of several madrasas into general schools during his tenure.
Ajmal emphasized that the madrasas would be reopened solely for educational purposes, stating, "Why did the government deprive lakhs of Muslim students to pursue education? Is it their right? Right to Education is our right. This is our right." He clarified that the challenge would not be against the government directly but through legal means in the Supreme Court.
Ajmal, who is also contesting the election from the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat, rallied support for his party candidate Sabul Islam Chowdhury in Karimganj. AIUDF is contesting in three out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.
The polling for the 14 seats in Assam is scheduled in three phases. The BJP is contesting in 11 seats, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and UPPL are contesting in two and one seat respectively. In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured increasing seat counts in Assam.