Assam: AIUDF Leader Badruddin Ajmal slams Gaurav Gogoi for Eid Prayers

AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal criticized Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi for his Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, accusing both Gogoi and his late father, Tarun Gogoi, of neglecting the Muslim community in Jorhat.
The AIUDF chief urged Hindu voters to reconsider their support for Gogoi, citing his participation in Eid prayers as evidence of his alleged disregard for their interests.
Ajmal further lambasted Gogoi for what he perceived as tokenism during prayers, asserting that Gogoi had failed to effectively advocate for Muslim concerns in Parliament. He called upon Muslim voters in Jorhat to reject Gogoi, emphasizing his parliamentary performance and recent participation in Eid prayers, suggesting a newfound association with Islam. Ajmal also expressed satisfaction at the possibility of Gogoi's electoral defeat.
Previously, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also criticized Gaurav Gogoi and questioned his religious commitment, particularly highlighting his participation in Eid celebrations while seemingly ignoring the consecration of the Ram Mandir. Sarma questioned Gogoi's absence during the temple consecration event, given his involvement in protests alongside Rahul Gandhi in Nagaon.