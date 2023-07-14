AIUDF Chief Challenges Assamese Youths, Says “Can They Compete With 'Miya' Clan?”

Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, the chief of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and a member of parliament from Dhubri, issued a fresh challenge to Assamese youths on Friday, urging them to compete with people of the "Miya" clan in farming.
He also stated he would welcome the Assamese youths if they do so. However, they will have to work really hard, claimed Ajmal.
"If Assamese (Asomiya) youths can compete with people of our 'Miya' community in farming, I welcome them. They will have to put forth a lot of effort. Will they, though? I don't think," Ajmal remarked in front of the media on Friday.
Also highlighted by Ajmal was the need for 'Miya' and 'Asomiya' to work together and forge strong bonds of brotherhood within the state, without any division.
“I am trying to unite these two communities, whereas, the chief minister of the state is trying to divide them. Such remarks by a Chief Minister who is also the head of the state can trigger violence between the two communities and if this happens, CM Sarma will be solely responsible for this. I am deeply pained with such remarks,” added Ajmal.
A day back, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the prices of vegetables are seeing steep rise in Guwahati city because most of the sellers are from the ‘Miya’ community.
This came after All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president and MP Badruddin Ajmal said that Assam is incomplete without the ‘Miya’ community.
CM Sarma said that by delivering such remarks Ajmal has factually insulted the Assamese community. We cannot deny the fact that people from the Miya community works harder than the Assamese community.
He further highlighted how the city of Guwahati experienced a noticeable emptiness with no buses or bustling markets during Eid, as a majority of the bus drivers are from the Miya community.
It means every other bus driver or vegetable seller is from the Miya community in the city, he said.
The Chief Minister further asked the youth of Assam to come forward and actively participate in the workforce, assuring that he personally would vacate the market beneath the flyover, allowing Assamese boys to take up the opportunity for employment.