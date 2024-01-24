AIUDF Chief Sparks Controversy Over Mandatory Hijab for Muslim Women in Professions

During a recent rally in Assam's Karimganj district, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief, Badruddin Ajmal, stirred controversy by suggesting that Muslim women in esteemed professions like IAS, IPS, and the medical field should be obligated to wear hijab.
Ajmal argued that wearing hijab is essential for the acknowledgment of Muslim identity among women in these fields.
He questioned, "If Muslim women don't know how to wear hijab or cover their hair, how will they be recognized as Muslims?"
Ajmal further emphasized that, in his view, wearing hijab is not merely a choice but a necessity. He stated, "Hijab is a must. Hair is the devil's thread, and makeup is the devil's work."
The AIUDF chief made these remarks during his visit to Karimganj, where he laid the foundation stone for a mosque and graveyard. This is not the first time Ajmal has been involved in controversy in the Barak region; previously, he drew attention for wearing a lungi, a traditional garment, during a foundation stone-laying ceremony in the North Karimganj constituency.