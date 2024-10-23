AIUDF Decides Not To Contest Assam Bypolls

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has announced that it will not participate in the upcoming by-elections for five assembly constituencies in Assam, scheduled for November 13.
AIUDF MLA and General Secretary Rafiqul Islam confirmed the decision on Tuesday, stating that the party had initially considered contesting one of the five seats but has since opted out based on feedback from various organizations and secular intellectuals.
“After getting suggestions from various organisations and secular intellectuals, our core committee led by party president Badruddin Ajmal has decided that this time we will not contest any seat in by-elections. We will focus on the upcoming panchayat election in the state, which might be held in December this year," Islam said.
The five assembly seats in question—Behali, Bongaigaon, Sidli, Dholai, and Samaguri—became vacant after the respective MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha. While the AIUDF did not contest these seats in the 2021 assembly elections, Islam noted that the party maintains a vote bank in each constituency.
“We can't support BJP and communal forces. We are not allies with any other party and can't urge our party workers or supporters to support any candidate. They will cast their votes in favour of a suitable candidate in each constituency," he said.
In related developments, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a coalition partner in the BJP-led Assam government, has nominated Diptimoyee Choudhury, the wife of Lok Sabha MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury, as its candidate for the Bongaigaon seat. This decision has reportedly faced opposition from some party leaders and members. Additionally, the United People's Party Liberal, another BJP ally, has fielded Nirmal Kumar Brahma as its candidate for the Sidli seat.
The BJP has also announced its candidates for the Behali, Dholai, and Samaguri seats. Diganta Ghatowar will contest from Behali, Diplu Ranjan Sarma from Samaguri, and Nihar Ranjan Das from Dholai.
On the opposition front, the Congress party has announced its candidates for Sidli, Bongaigaon, Samaguri, and Dholai. Tanzil Hussain, son of former Assam Minister and MP Rakibul Hussain, will contest from Samaguri, while Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha will run from Dholai. Congress has also nominated Sanjib Warle for Sidli and Brajenjit Sinha for Bongaigaon.