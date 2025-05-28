AIUDF Delegation Meets Assam Guv Over Alleged Mistreatment of Suspected Foreigners

A high-level 11-member delegation from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) arrived at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday to meet Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya. The meeting aims to raise several pressing concerns, particularly the alleged inhumane treatment of individuals recently detained as suspected foreigners near the Indo-Bangladesh border.

AIUDF MLA from Mankachar, Aminul Islam, speaking ahead of the meeting, said, “Despite having valid documents, several people have been wrongfully detained under suspicion of being foreigners. The government is treating them in an inhumane manner and ignoring due legal procedures.”

He added that many of those detained have ongoing cases, and as per law, they cannot be arrested until the cases are resolved. “If the state government believes they are Bangladeshi citizens, then proper diplomatic communication with Bangladesh should be initiated to verify and repatriate them lawfully,” he stated.

Islam also accused the ruling BJP of using fear-based politics. “This is nothing but a political diversion. Issues like the alleged Bangladeshi infiltration are being brought up to deflect attention from controversies involving individuals like Shankar Jyoti Baruah and Shrinkhal Chaliha,” he said.

Another MLA Rafiqul Islam, also part of the delegation, emphasized that AIUDF does not support illegal immigration. “We don’t even know who Shrinkhal Chaliha is. If anyone has entered India illegally after 1971, we, too, support their deportation. But action must be based on evidence, not prejudice,” he stated.

The AIUDF has urged the Governor to intervene and ensure that legal procedures are followed and human rights are upheld in all such cases.

