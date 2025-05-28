Assam: Cachar Locals Foil Escape Bid of Over 30 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants

In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration, more than 30 Bangladeshi nationals were detained by locals near the India-Bangladesh border at Jalalpur in Assam's Cachar district. The group, which included women and children, was travelling late at night in multiple passenger autorickshaws when locals grew suspicious and intercepted them.

Advertisment

Upon questioning, the locals confirmed that the individuals were Bangladeshi citizens and promptly alerted the police. Cachar police reached the scene and took the detainees into custody, subsequently moving them to Silchar. All individuals are currently housed at the Police Reserve Hospital in Silchar for further verification and legal procedures.

Initial investigations indicate that the Bangladeshi nationals had been residing and working illegally as labourers across different parts of India. Fearing arrest amid intensified government action against illegal immigrants, the group was allegedly attempting to flee the country via the Jalalpur border.

Notably, this incident highlights growing concerns over cross-border illegal migration and reinforces the need for vigilant border security measures in Assam and other northeastern states.

Also Read: Assam Man Detained Again Over ‘Illegal Bangladeshi’ Tag; Family Questions Citizenship Doubt