AIUDF MLA Alleges Booth Capturing, Proxy Voting by Congress in Hailakandi

Major allegations have been leveled against the Congress party of booth capturing and proxy voting in the Hailakandi district under the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency.
These serious allegations were leveled by AIUDF MLA of Hailakandi, Zakir Hussain Laskar on Friday. The MLA alleged that in various places under of Hailakandi, the Congress made attempts of booth capturing and proxy voting.
Right after casting his vote today, Laskar, while speaking to the media appealed the jurisdiction to keep track of the incidents and not let them hinder the election process.
In yet another incident, a volatile situation erupted at a polling booth in Hailakandi during the voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on Friday, reports said.
Reportedly, the incident unfolded after allegations were leveled against a sector officer of the polling booth of unauthorized interference in the voting process.
The incident occurred at the Jotsnabad Umednagar Sachiura Primary School voting centre in Hailakandi, reports added.
Reportedly, the security forces were deployed at the polling booth to bring the situation under control.