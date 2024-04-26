Voting Boycotted in Silchar Town Due to Artificial Flood Grievances

In a significant development during the Lok Sabha elections under the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency, voting was boycotted by residents of Chittaranjan Road in Silchar town, drawing attention to longstanding grievances regarding artificial floods.
Approximately 120 voters from Chittaranjan Road abstained from participating in the electoral process.
The decision to boycott the election stemmed from the enduring plight of residents who have been grappling with artificial floods for an extended period.
Despite appeals made to the district administration and local public representatives for drainage solutions, no tangible arrangements have been put in place to address the issue.
The residents' frustration and disillusionment with the lack of action led to their collective decision to abstain from voting in the Lok Sabha elections held today.
This act of boycott serves as a poignant protest against the persistent challenges faced by the community and highlights the urgent need for effective measures to mitigate the impact of artificial floods in Silchar town.
In addition to the boycott, it emphasizes the urgent need to address fundamental infrastructure challenges to enable citizens' full participation in the democratic process and uphold the principles of fair governance.