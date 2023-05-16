AIUDF MLA Challenges Gauhati HC’s Ruling in SC, Hearing Today

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya has filed a petition to the Supreme Court challenging the ruling of Gauhati High Court in a case filed against him for allegedly falsifying documents related to his educational qualification during the 2021 Assembly Elections in Assam. The apex court has scheduled to hear the petition on Tuesday.
A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Aniruddha Bose will be hearing the petition today, sources informed.
Karim Uddin Barbhuiya is an MLA from the Sonai constituency in Assam and the General Secretary of the AIUDF.
According to reports, the former Deputy Speaker and prominent BJP leader, Aminul Haque Laskar, had made serious allegations against Barbhuiya accusing him of being involved in several forgery cases, including falsifying his educational qualification.
Addressing a press conference on May 13, Laskar presented alleged evidences of forgery committed by the AIUDF MLA regarding his educational qualification.
According to the document regarding his educational qualification he presented, Barbhuiya associated himself with prestigious alumni of Chaudhury Charan Singh University, Meerut. Later, in response to a Right to Information (RTI) inquiry, the university stated that no student with the name Karim Uddin Barabhuiya was ever enrolled in their institutions.
Laskar revealed that the MLA had presented a fake certificate claiming that he graduated from GC College however, the college also denied his enrolment as a student.
According to records, the AIUDF MLA, Karim Uddin Barbhuiya, passed his High School Leaving Certification (HSLC) from a school where he secured third division.