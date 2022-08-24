Six Congress MLAs Will Join AIUDF Soon: Karim Uddin Barbhuiya

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has claimed that at least six Congress MLAs of Assam will join the party amid claims from the BJP’s state chief that opposition candidates may join them soon.
AIUDF MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya was quoted by ANI as saying that at least six Congress MLAs from Assam are in touch with the party and want to join them.
He said, “Six months ago, I said that few Congress MLAs will share the dais with us and we will be together. Now two-three Congress MLAs are with us. They have also met our party supremo Badruddin Ajmal. We don't want a by-election, so we are waiting. At least six Congress MLAs are in touch with us.”
Barbhuiya also appealed to other Congress MLAs considering switching to BJP to reconsider their decision.
“BJP is going to be finished in the next five-six years and their downfall has started from Bihar. So I request the other Congress MLAs that they need not go to BJP. We have opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) since the start. We also support the Assam Accord. For the greater interest of Assam, don't go to BJP, think about your area, your state and join AIUDF,” he said.
The AIUDF MLA added that apart from Congress MLAs, many other leaders will also join the party soon.
He said, “On September 2, many Congress leaders, including Barpeta district president, and the state-level general secretary will join AIUDF in Barpeta.”
It may be noted that the Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita had recently claimed that some opposition MLAs may join the BJP and that opposition parties and legislators were satisfied with the steps taken by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the development of Assam.
He had said, “Opposition legislators are happy and satisfied with the developmental activities that are being taken up in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.