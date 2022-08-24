Six Congress MLAs Will Join AIUDF Soon: Karim Uddin Barbhuiya

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has claimed that at least six Congress MLAs of Assam will join the party amid claims from the BJP’s state chief that opposition candidates may join them soon.

AIUDF MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya was quoted by ANI as saying that at least six Congress MLAs from Assam are in touch with the party and want to join them.

He said, “Six months ago, I said that few Congress MLAs will share the dais with us and we will be together. Now two-three Congress MLAs are with us. They have also met our party supremo Badruddin Ajmal. We don't want a by-election, so we are waiting. At least six Congress MLAs are in touch with us.”

Barbhuiya also appealed to other Congress MLAs considering switching to BJP to reconsider their decision.

“BJP is going to be finished in the next five-six years and their downfall has started from Bihar. So I request the other Congress MLAs that they need not go to BJP. We have opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) since the start. We also support the Assam Accord. For the greater interest of Assam, don't go to BJP, think about your area, your state and join AIUDF,” he said.