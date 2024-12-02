AIUDF MLA Nizam Uddin Choudhury Suspended for 6 Years Over Anti-Party Activities

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has suspended its MLA from Algapur constituency, Nizam Uddin Choudhury, for six years for his involvement in anti-party activities.

The decision was announced by the party’s Central Committee on Monday. The suspension letter was issued by AIUDF's General Secretary MLA Hafiz Bashir Ahmed.

In the letter, Choudhury’s actions have been described as ‘anti-party’, stating that his behaviour has negatively impacted the organization and damaged the party's reputation.

The letter read, “The Central Committee of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), has been closely monitoring your activities, which have repeatedly been deemed controversial and detrimental to the party's interest. These actions have been classified as anti-party activities, having a negative impact on the organization and tarnishing the party's reputation.”

“Despite being asked to provide clarifications on multiple occasions, your responses have consistently been inadequate, failing to address the concerns raised and instead attempting to obscure the facts. Your repeated controversial and anti-party conduct has exceeded the limits of organizational tolerance,” it added.