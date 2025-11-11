AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam Slams Assam CM’s Communal Remarks, Demands Justice in Delhi Blast

Rafiqul Islam, the AIUDF MLA from Jania constituency, strongly criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his controversial remarks targeting specific communities. Comparing past authoritarian rulers like Hitler, Islam said that all tyrants eventually face consequences, and urged the Chief Minister to study historical examples of oppressive leaders before making statements.

Islam expressed shame over the CM’s “derogatory” comments about certain groups, accusing him of spreading communal venom. “His statements reflect a character that promotes division and sectarianism, which is deeply embarrassing,” he said.

The MLA also highlighted the ongoing concerns over illegal immigration, alleging that foreigners have been brought in from Bangladesh and given red cards to increase their numbers, a move he claimed no Assamese citizen accepts.

Speaking on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Islam noted that artists like Zubeen Garg and conscious citizens continue to protest against it, describing the Chief Minister’s stance as a major political offence.

Regarding political alliances, Islam clarified that AIUDF has not yet held discussions with any political party over potential collaborations.

Reacting to the Delhi blast, Rafiqul Islam condemned the incident in strong terms and demanded strict punishment for the perpetrators. He emphasised that there is no place for communalism in India.

