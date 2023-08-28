AIUDF Will Provide Moral Support to INDIA Bloc in 2024 LS Polls: Rafiqul Islam

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has stated that it will give moral support to INDIA alliance to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam while speaking on the issue said that his party will provide moral support to opposition bloc INDIA to fight against the BJP.
Rafiqul Islam said, “AIUDF chief and party's lone MP Badruddin Ajmal has declared that AIUDF is against the BJP and will give moral support to INDIA alliance. If our party wins few seats in Assam in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and if INDIA alliance needs 2-3 seats to form the next government at the centre, our party will willingly support the INDIA alliance.”
Islam further said that the leadership of INDIA should meet with few other political parties who are still out of the INDIA alliance or NDA.
Further, the AIUDF MLA said that there are three parliamentary constituencies in the state where his party's winning possibilities are high.
“Earlier, our party won three parliamentary constituencies in Assam. There are now many changes after the delimitation exercise. But we are capable of winning at least three seats in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, which are Dhubri, Karimganj and Nagaon parliamentary constituencies. We are now concentrating on these seats,” Islam said.