AIUDF MLA Terms 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign as "Hypocritical"

Terming the Centre’s 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign as 'hypocritical', Assam AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is from the RSS which "never raised the Indian flag in its office."

Speaking to ANI, Islam said, "Proud that we have completed 75 years of Independence...It (Har Ghar Tiranga) doesn't prove it'll spread patriotism. Mr Modi has come from RSS which never raised the Indian flag in its office. So, I think it's a hypocritical decision."

"Patriotism is in the heart,” he added.

On Friday, PM Modi launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to encourage people to bring the tricolour home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari.

This campaign aims to have flags hoisted across the country from August 13-15.

The Prime Minister urged the people to strengthen the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement while recalling the monumental courage and efforts of those who dreamt of a flag for free India.

"This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag,” PM Modi had tweeted.

In Assam, 80 lakh national flags will be hoisted in houses, offices and commercial establishments across the state from August 13 to 15, 2022.

The state’s the Cultural Affairs Department will also set up stalls at district and village levels so that national flags can be made available for purchase by the public at their nearest locations.

The Centre has also tied up with various e-commerce websites and self-help groups to streamline the process of the supply of the flags.