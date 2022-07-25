Rajasthan: 3 Killed, 15 Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning at Ashram

At least three children have died and 15 others were hospitalized due to suspected food poisoning at 'Apna Ghar Ashram' located in Rajasthan’s Kota.

According to reports, these people had consumed food at the Ashram after which they fell ill. A total of 270 people attended the Ashram at the same time.

The incident came to light on Monday morning after people started vomiting while some people did not wake up.

"Some food poisoning cases were reported last evening. Three persons have died. Around 15 people have been hospitalized as a precautionary measure and are currently under observation. The medical team is on spot. Also, food and water samples are being collected for investigations. I think borewell water can be the reason," said District Collector, Om Prakash Bunkar.

The chief medical officer, Bhupendar Singh Tomar took note of the situation and said, "People including senior citizens, Physically and mentally challenged stay at the campus. 15 people are under observation. The samples have been taken. We have requested the authorities to initiate permissions for bacteriological and virological samples. People who consumed tap water were reportedly having serious conditions and we think that the food poisoning was water-borne."